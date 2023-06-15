‘Football practitioners must self-introspect’

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

TWINE Phiri the former Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League chairman, has demanded that all football practitioners do a self-introspection of themselves as the league celebrates 30 years and the country 60 years of professional soccer.

Speaking from Malawi yesterday morning, Phiri said reaching 30 years was a huge milestone by the Premiership. He said there was need to celebrate that with the league encouraged to honour those that have contributed significantly on the road to this date.

Super League clubs broke away from Zifa at the end of 1992 and their first season under self-rule in 1993.

Highlanders FC were the winners of the inaugural championship which was sponsored by Blue Ribbons Foods.

The late Morrison Sifelani was the first chairman of the PSL with Chris Sibanda the secretary-general as the clubs chartered new waters of self-rule.

“The clubs have come far. I wish to congratulate Caps United, Dynamos, Highlanders and Hwange the surviving clubs from that era. It has not been a cozy journey for them but one of hard work and triumph here and there.

“They have fought brave fights with sponsorship dwindling because of the economic climate. To be where they are able to be still standing they deserve all our praises,” said Phiri from Lilongwe.

Phiri said 2023 should be a football year to celebrate despite the nation’s absence from international football. He said the fact that Zimbabwe football was also celebrating the birth of Dynamos and the introduction of professional soccer which has been running since 1963, demanded that people take to honour those who ran the show and players who helped brand Zimbabwe football.

“Dynamos are turning 60, professional football has been with us for 60 years, it is cause to party. We come a long way. We have to celebrate those that administered before us, there were outstanding men with a midas touch, talk of John Madzima, Peter Nemapare, Silas Ndlovu, Nelson Chirwa, Job Kadengu, Moron Mushambadope, Douglas Mkwananzi and Lazarus Mhurushomana not forgetting our old man Ndumiso Gumede. They worked hard to get our football where it is. They were dedicated and wanted it to turn it into a better multi-million dollar industry,” said Phiri who was Caps United owner when the pharmaceutical company gave up its ownership over 23 years ago.

Phiri was quick to point out that this was probably the best time to self-introspect.

“Obviously the road has not been smooth at all levels. The sport has endured a lot of fighting, has it been for the improvement of our clubs, PSL or Zifa? It is time as Zimbabweans we say football must be the winner and the careers of our sons and daughters coming first. Egos have sacrificed out international standing as a nation as fighting has left the game badly bruised.

“My appeal is we must have learnt so much from all our mistakes of the past. Let us unite and push Brand Zimbabwe forward and ensure everyone in the game is involved and part of a positive story we all want to be in the future when we look at football. But it all starts with me and you changing our perspective of issues without being personally involved. We must have an attitude that Zimbabwe First,” said Phiri.

He welcomed Harare City Council’s undertaking to erect a stature for George Shaya at Rufaro Stadium.

He said that is a good way of celebrating Dynamos and Zimbabwe football legacy.

Phiri challenged Bulawayo City Council to consider doing something about its great sons Gibson Homela, Madinda Ndlovu, Bruce Grobbelaar, Tymon Mabaleka, William Sibanda and Majuta Mpofu who brought smiles to many and got Zimbabwe to celebrate the city’s talent.

“We have to perpetuate the legacies of our heroes. The George Shaya Documentary by Albert Chiwandamira and HCC’s effort should be supported and we have more of such happening in Bulawayo and other cities,” said the veteran administrator.

Phiri said after the Fifa suspension Zimbabweans should not repeat mistakes of the past and vote in leadership that paints a negative picture of the game. He said whoever comes in must be a good listener and doer.

He said for now away from main stream football activity he was busy setting up an academy.

The future of football in Zimbabwe seems to lie in what should be selfless individuals with high levels of integrity and business appeal.