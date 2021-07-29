Football return: PSL clubs given five days to fully vaccinate

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has given clubs five days to make sure that all their players and officials are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 as it makes final strides towards the return of football.

Before the latest development, teams participating in the Chibuku Super Cup were only producing Covid-19 test results.

In a communique to clubs and league governors, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele urged clubs to also update their players’ lists by August 3.

“This serves to remind you that the second Player Transfer Window is closing on Saturday 31 July 2021. Please ensure that the player registration process is completed before the said date. The next Player Transfer Window is in January 2022.

Please let us have your updated players’ lists by Tuesday 3 August 2021. We further request that you fumish us with copies of all players’ and officials’ Covid-19 vaccination certificates by the above stated date. We are currently preparing an application to commence the Castle Lager Premiership. The application will be submitted to ZIFA. Please ensure that your registered home ground is ready to host the Castle Lager PSL matches. If the stadium is not ready to host the matches, you may be forced to play home matches at a neutral venue,” wrote Ndebele.