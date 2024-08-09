Football tournament in honour of former Mayor of Kwekwe, Alderman Alois Zacharia Hwingwiri

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE Hwingwiri family in Kwekwe will on Saturday host a one day football tournament in honour of their late liberation war hero father and former Mayor of Kwekwe, Alderman Alois Zacharia Hwingwiri.

The tournament slated for Amaveni Stadium, will see four teams battle for honours as part of honoring the late Cde Whingwiri who was declared a provincial hero.

Cde Hwingwiri served as Mayor for Kwekwe between 1990 and 1992.

Family spokesperson, Mr Godwin Hwingwiri said the annual tournament has become part of their calendar as they join the rest of the country in commemorating Hero’s Day.

“This year’s guest of honour is Margareth Hwingwiri-Zimbwa, who is based in the United States of America and will be supported by former great players to emerge from Amaveni high density suburbs. This year’s tournament will feature top academies namely Amaveni, Pedals, Mbizo and Jemese from Gweru, competing for top honours. The event is held annually during the Heroes Day holidays to pay tribute to the late former Kwekwe Mayor, who served between 1990 and 1992 and passed away in 1992,” he said.

He said the event is a tribute to their father’s sacrifices for the country.

“Besides commemorating the heroes, some living, some late, the tournament also goes a long way in promoting talent among youths and encouraging them to abstain from drug and substance abuse,” said Mr Hwingwiri.

The tournament comes ahead of the Hero’s Day holiday on Monday where the country remembers sacrifices made by the liberation war heroes during the struggle.