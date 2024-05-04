Football world mourns loss of iconic administrator
Sports Reporter
POPULAR football administrator Bheka “Mahii” Sibanda is no more.
Sibanda collapsed and died at his spares shop in the city this morning.
With news of his death doing rounds on social media, various people from the football fraternity had already gathered at the shop in disbelief.
more to follow……..
