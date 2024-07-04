Foreign Affairs’ Mat South investment conference begins in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Matabeleland South Hybrid investment conference that is set to unlock new investment frontiers in the province through the diaspora community engagement opened in Beitbridge on Thursday.

The event which has attracted nearly 400 stakeholders from the diaspora, national and the province is will run between Thursday and Saturday this week under the theme “Matabeleland South Province-Unlocking New Investment Frontiers through Diaspora Community Engagement”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting the program which has been designed in line with the country’s devolution agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments.

As part of the initiative, the event is being held in a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual participation by our esteemed Zimbabwean diaspora community and stakeholders in various sectors of investment.

Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) mandated to enhance diaspora participation in national development are also attending the conference.

Speaking before the start of the event, Matabeleland South Minister for Provincial Affairs and devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the leadership in the province was committed creating a conducive environment for investment.

“We are committed to providing a conducive environment for your investments to flourish, and we look forward to working with you to create a brighter future for all, through attaining an upper middle income society status by the year 2030 as envisioned by President Mnangagwa,” she said.

“As we gather here today, we are not just representatives of different industries and sectors, we are pioneers, innovators, and change makers.

“We are here to shape the future of our provincial and ultimately our national economy, to create new pathways to growth, and forge enduring partnerships which would assist us achieve a greater vision of being our rainbow province”