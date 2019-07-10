Foreign Affairs Minister off on 4-day trip to UK

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo leaves for London, United Kingdom today on a four-day re-engagement programme to strengthen bilateral relations and woo investment into the country.

The Minister is expected to attend the Global Conference for media freedom, which starts today and ends on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Shepherd Gwenzi, said the conference is being co-hosted by the British and Canadian Governments.

He said Dr Moyo is also expected to give an address on investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

“The UK foreign secretary Mr Jeremy Hunt and the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Christiana Alexandra Freeland will co-chair the conference. It will bring together Government officials, multilateral agencies, civil society organisations, academics, editors, publishers and journalists.

“It’s part of an international campaign to shine a global spotlight on media freedom and increase the cost to those that are attempting to restrict it,” said Mr Gwenzi.

He said the conference will focus on the national frameworks and legislation, building trust in the media and media sustainability, among others.

“In addition to attending the conference, Dr Moyo will also seek to engage with officials of Her Majesty’s Government with a view to further strengthen Zimbabwe’s bilateral relations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Further, while in the British capital, the Minister will address a gathering of Westminster Africa Business Group executives on investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Gwenzi.

He said Dr Moyo’s trip was in furtherance of the Ministry’s economic diplomacy policy to secure international financial support and foreign direct investment.

“The overall visit is part of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trades re-engagement programme to return Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the broad community of nations,” said Mr Gwenzi. — @pamelashumba1