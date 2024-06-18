Foreign Affairs to hold indaba in Matabeleland South

Beitbridge Bureau

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will next month hold a two-day provincial hybrid diaspora investment conference in Beitbridge with the view to unlock new investment frontiers in Matabeleland South through the diaspora community engagement.

The event will run between July 4 and 6 under the theme: “Matabeleland South Province-Unlocking New Investment Frontiers through Diaspora Community Engagement.”

“In line with the country’s devolution agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments, the Matabeleland South province is scheduled to host a diaspora investment conference, from 4 to 6 July 2024, in Beitbridge,” said the Ministry in a latest media statement.

“The event will be held in a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual participation by our esteemed Zimbabwean diaspora community and stakeholders in various sectors of investment. Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) mandated to enhance diaspora participation in national development will, also, participate in the conference.”

Among other things, the conference seeks to unveil investment opportunities in the province that are ready for uptake by the diaspora and other potential investors, building on the momentum set by the national diaspora investment conference held in Masvingo.

In addition, the ministry said, the objective was to deepen diaspora engagement and dialogue between the province and investment stakeholders. The indaba will also help the Government to address challenges and hindrances that impede diaspora uptake of opportunities available in the Matabeleland South province.

“We also want to provide a platform for the diaspora to engage the provincial authorities on initiatives that would spur innovation, economic growth and development in Matabeleland South,” added the ministry.

“So, the conference presents opportunities for the diaspora community, local foreign investors and the private sector to participate and engage in dialogue on the potential investment opportunities and possible partnerships the province has to offer.”