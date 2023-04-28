Foreign Exhibitors at ZITF Impress President Mnangagwa

President Emerson Mnangagwa said the government’s re-engagement and engagement policy, centred on having no enemies but friends, was bearing fruit as evidenced by an increase in the number of foreign exhibitors at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Among countries returning to the trade show, after decades of absence, are the United States, the European Union and United Kingdom.

Zimbabwe has been locked in a stand-off with the West over its land reforms, prompting the entire western world to impose sanctions on the country.

But the stand-off has been easing in recent years after the government re-engaged the West to reset relations.

Addressing the media after touring exhibition stands with visiting King Mswati of Eswatini, President Mnangagwa said the increased number of foreign exhibitors was testimony of the success of the re-engagement policy, and the attraction of Zimbabwe’s economy.

King Mswati said he was impressed by the exhibitions at the trade fair.

“I am impressed by the number of exhibitors at this year’s event. I last attended this event in 1995 and I am very excited about the growing number of exhibitors,” he said.

New Ziana