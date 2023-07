Online Reporter

OVERSEAS based former Zimbabwe footballers have raised US$335 to help Mandla Balanda who has not been well. The former Darryn T, Highlanders, Eagles and Gaborone United dribbling wizard was admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals a fortnight ago with the family describing his condition as grave. Today Netsai Moyo presented the cash to Balanda’s wife Sikhethelani Mpofu Balanda.