Foreign Ministry to authenticate documents at ZTF  

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will be authenticating documents issued in Zimbabwe for use abroad at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The exhibition will run from April 26 to April 30.

The process of authenticating documents will be done at ZITF Hall 4.

Document attestation is a process by which documents are authenticated for official use in another country.

“The secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise the public that we shall be offering document authentication/attestation services at the forthcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Exhibition (ZITF).

“In this regard, we call upon all nationals in Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provinces who wish to authenticate or attest their national documents issued in Zimbabwe for use abroad to come forth for the aforementioned services,” reads the statement from the Ministry.

