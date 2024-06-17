Foreign national nabbed with one sachet of cocaine

Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a foreign national found in possession of a sachet of cocaine in Harare at a time when the country has intensified anti-drug abuse campaigns.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), police said they arrested the 44-year old at a house in Highlands.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a foreign national (44) at a house along Sloane Street, Highlands, and Harare on Thursday, June 2024 for unlawful possession of one sachet of cocaine,” read the statement.

On Friday, police also arrested a 46-year old in Beitbridge after being found in possession of imbanje.

“Police in Beitbridge acted on received information and arrested Belinda Sibanda (46) and Tawanda Nyamayaro (38) at Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus for unlawful possession of 10 kilogrammes of dagga,” read the statement.