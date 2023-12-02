Foreigner and local man arrested in possession of 18 kg elephant tusks

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was arrested alongside a foreigner, in the possession of elephant tusks weighing 18.7kg worth more than US$3 000.

In a statement, police said Passivel Togara (47) and his accomplice were arrested by detectives who posed as buyers of the elephant tusks on 29 November 2023 in Katakura area, Rushinga.

“On 29/11/23, Detectives from CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Mt Darwin acted on received information and arrested Passivel Togara (47) and a foreign national in Katakura area, Rushinga for unlawful possession of five elephant tusks weighing 18.7 kilograms and valued at US$3 183.25 The detectives had posed as potential buyers of elephant tusks,” reads the statement.