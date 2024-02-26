Foreigner arrested for two cases of assault

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A FOREIGNER was arrested on the allegations of two cases of assault.

In a statement, police said Antony Mcmullen (19) had assaulted two complainants after one of them had bumped into the vehicle he was in.

The incident occurred at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre, Harare on 23 February 2024.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a foreign national, Antony Mcmullen (19) for two cases of assault which occurred on 23/02/24 in which he punched two complainants at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre on the pretext that one of the complainant’s motor vehicle had bumped onto a motor vehicle in which the suspect was a passenger,” reads the statement.