Forestry Commission launches tree competition

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Forestry Commission has launched a tree planting competition in order to promote the planting of trees by members of the public during this year’s tree planting season.

The competition which started on November 3 will run up to December 3.

In a statement Forestry Commission General Manager, Mr Abedinigo Marufu said during the period competitors will be expected to send their pictures or videos on Facebook or Twitter.

Winners will be announced on December 4 which is the National Tree Planting Day.

“The Forestry Commission in partnership with Africa Youth Initiative Coalition in Climate Change (AYICCC) will be running the “Trees and Forestry Fact Challenge”. We are calling on people to go out in numbers and plant as many trees as possible during this tree planting season.

We will be holding competitions from 3 November to 3 December. We will be handing out various prizes to winners on 4 December which is the National Tree Planting Day. Prizes will be given to those who would have planted most trees,” he said.

Mr Marufu added: “Contestants can post their videos or pictures on Facebook or Twitter showing the trees they would have planted and the importance and use of those particular trees and then tag the Forestry Commission or AYICCC. We are urging all stakeholders to partner with us and we fight climate change and this can be possible through planting of trees.”

The Forestry Commission in their Facebook page said the challenge will help to raise awareness on the importance of tree planting and sustainable forestry management and encourage every individual to plant and nature a tree. Categories under the competition will be for organisations and individuals.

The two leading corporations or organisations will win 1000 tree seedlings each to be planted in the areas of their choice.

Under the individuals’ category the number one winner will get a food hamper, US$100 and 50 tree seedlings. The second winner will get a food hamper, US$50 and 30 tree seedlings while the third winner will receive a food hamper and 20 tree seedlings. [email protected]