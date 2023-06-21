Forever Yena – L.A Beatz, Marley Girl, Vocal 03 drop single

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

South Africa-based Zimbabwean-born producer L.A Beatz who is behind Big Zulu’s Imali Eningi hit has joined forces with South Africans, Marley Girl and Vocal 03 – an Afro-pop group for a single titled Foreva Yena.

The single is expected to be released virtually at midnight today on a variety of musical digital platforms.

Listening to the teaser of the track, one is taken aback to the festive season or one of their best party moments as the song is vibey.

Said L.A Beatz: “Foreva Yena is a song that we expect to surely trend. Basically, it speaks about the link between love and African myths.

There comes a time when in our African culture when someone is in love, people say ‘udlisiwe’ (they’ve been fed a love portion) and this is what the song talks about mostly.” – @mthabisi_mthire