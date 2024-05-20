“Forex dealer” granted bail

Online Reporter

AN alleged illegal foreign currency dealer, Rangarirai Chimbamba has been granted bail by the Harare High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Chimbamba was previously denied bail by a Harare Magistrate.

“Chimbamba is facing allegations of contravening Section 5 (1) (a) (ii) of the Exchange Control Act Chapter 22:05 as read with Section 4 (1) (a) (1) of the Exchange Control Regulations S.I. 109 of 1996 in that she illegally dealt in foreign currency together with her co-accused. Bail Conditions: she was ordered to deposit the sum of USD50 through the Clerk of Court, Harare Magistrates’ Court. She was ordered to reside at the given address and she was ordered to report to the Police once a week,” said the NPAZ.