Form 3 pupil arrested for “killing” peer

Online Reporter

A form three pupil has been arrested for reportedly stabbing and killing another at the Magwegwe North Shopping Centre in Bulawayo during a fight.

Posting on their X (formerly Twitter page) Police said the incident happened on Wednesday and the victim was stabbed in the chest with an Okapi Knife by his form three colleague during a fight.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested a Form three student (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Magwegwe North Shopping Centre on 20/09/23 in which another Form three student (17) died after being stabbed on the chest with an okapi knife.

The victim had slapped the suspect once on the face after accusing him of assaulting his friend (16) who is a Form four student.”