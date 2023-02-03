Form 3 pupil collapses and dies during sports in Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A FORM THREE pupil died on Thursday at Maranatha High School in Nketa suburb during sport activities. The learner, who has not been identified, collapsed as she was running.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed the incident saying it was deeply saddening.

He said details surrounding the death of the Form 3 girl are still sketchy.

“As a ministry, we would like to pass our condolences to the family, members of the community and members of the school over the death of one of our students,” he said.

