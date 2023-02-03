Form 3 pupil collapses and dies during sports in Bulawayo

03 Feb, 2023 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Form 3 pupil collapses and dies during sports in Bulawayo Maranatha High School

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter 

A FORM THREE pupil died on Thursday at Maranatha High School in Nketa suburb during sport activities. The learner, who has not been identified, collapsed as she was running.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed the incident saying it was deeply saddening.

Mr Taungana Ndoro

He said details surrounding the death of the Form 3 girl are still sketchy.

“As a ministry, we would like to pass our condolences to the family, members of the community and members of the school over the death of one of our students,” he said.

@flora_sibanda

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting