Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

Online Writer

A 17-YEAR-OLD form 3 boy was allegedly killed outside a bar in Torwood suburb in Redcliff town by yet to be identified assailants.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the murder occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.

“Allegations are that on Friday around 11 AM the now deceased Sindiso Hlazo who was a Form 3 student left home in Kwekwe for Plot 20 Swartlage farm Redcliff where he had been sent by his brother for yet to be established reasons,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the following day around 1AM, Hlazo was seen by a bar attendant at Chilax Nightclub, Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff drinking beer in the company of other unknown men.

He said on the same day at around 2:30 AM, the bar attendant heard from patrons that there was a body of a male juvenile lying outside the nightclub.

“The bar attendant discovered that it was the same boy she had earlier on seen in the night club

“During scene attendance, police observed some bleeding from the right ear,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said no arrests have been made so far.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information concerning this case to approach their nearest police station so that the culprits involved may be brought to book,” he said.