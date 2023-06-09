Breaking News
LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

09 Jun, 2023 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

A form four pupil in Filabusi gave birth in the toilet of a school and dumped the baby in the pit latrine.

The baby was retried but unfortunately died on its way to hospital according to the Police’s Twitter page. The incident happened in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province.

“Police in Filabusi are investigating a case of concealing birth which occurred at a secondary school on 07/06/23. A Form 4 student gave birth to a baby in the toilet before dumping it into the pit.

The baby died on the way to the clinic after being retrieved from the pit latrine alive.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting