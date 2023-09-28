Form Four pupil dies mine collapse

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A 17-YEAR-OLD, believed to be a Form 4 learner at a local school, died while several others were injured after a mine collapsed in Kwekwe today, Thursday.

Located in Mbizo 14, the mine reportedly collapsed early morning trapping several miners who were underground.

While some miners managed to escape, the teenager, who is said to be a Manunure High School pupil, died.

Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit Acting chairperson, Mr Reason Machina said details were still sketchy and investigations were still ongoing.

“Yes we received the information and we have assembled a team that is led by the police that is on the ground as we speak. We will wait to hear from the team but so far we are told that one person aided. we will be able to provide more details in due course,” said Mr Machina.

more details to follow…