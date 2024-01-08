Form One boarders get feel of new schools

Sacred Heart school Form One pupils organise their belongings on their way to school yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BOARDING schools had started receiving Form One pupils over the weekend while others are expected to travel today with the Government saying all systems are in place to ensure a smooth re-opening of schools for the first term, which starts tomorrow.

There has not been a change in the school calendar, and since last week parents and guardians from across the country were busy buying uniforms and stationery as final preparations.

Form One pupils usually travel earlier during the first term for orientation purposes as schools seek to better equip them for adaption in the new stage of their education.

Initially, schools were supposed to open on January 8 before the ministry rescheduled the opening date to January 9.

In Matabeleland region, boarding schools such as Thekwane High School received form one pupils on Saturday while those from Cyrene High School and Sacred Heart High School among other schools went to school yesterday. Nemane High pupils received form ones on Friday.

Last week was busy as parents and guardians thronged major shops in towns to buy critical learning materials as well as paying school fees at banks.

In an interview yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo said all was set for a smooth start to the first term.

“As we are speaking some form one pupils have already opened. Some learners in boarding schools went to school yesterday and today and some will be going tomorrow,” he said.

“But, definitely on Tuesday, all the schools will be opened. Teachers are ready and will be going to their stations from tomorrow. As far as we are concerned, we don’t expect any challenges because the school calendar hasn’t changed.

“Learning starts on Tuesday and we don’t expect any disturbances whatsoever. In my opinion and from the situation obtaining on the ground, we are 100 percent ready for schools opening.”

Minister Moyo said as schools reopen, the Government does not expect children to be turned away for any reason as this would be a violation of their rights.

There have been instances where learning institutions turn away learners because of non-payment of fees but the Government has insisted that schools should deal with parents and guardians.

Minister Moyo said the ministry’s teams will be conducting assessments within schools to ensure that any challenges are addressed.

“We are also going to be part of the teams that will be moving around in all the provinces assessing. If there are any problems, we will be able to deal with them,” he said.

Minister Moyo also said the ministry has established standard operating procedures to deal with the cholera outbreak and prevent it from penetrating schools.

He said the schools should operate with running water as part of the cholera preventive measures.

“As far as the cholera outbreak is concerned, we have issued some instructions and we have established standard operation procedures guiding the levels of cleanliness.

“Our expectation is that at every school there must be running water. Where there is no running water, borehole mechanisms must be put in place because we have health coordinators in those schools,” said Minister Moyo.

The ministry’s standard operating procedures have previously seen the education sector successfully navigating through the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic with fewer infections recorded in schools.

Minister Moyo said the Government will decisively deal with bullying within the schools as learning institutions should be safe spaces for children.

Form One pupils deliberately opened ahead of the rest of the pupils in boarding schools as part of the orientation process, which among other things equips them on how to handle bullying cases.

“Bullying is a phenomenon synonymous with misbehaviour and misdemeanor and our schools are able to handle those cases. We are saying bullying is not tolerated,” said the minister.

“Form One pupils have opened earlier so that they can go through some induction where they will be taught how they can deal with challenges, which include bullying among other things. There is no room for bullying and if that happens, perpetrators must be reported to school authorities and disciplinary action must be taken,” said Minister Moyo.

He said schools should be on the outlook and ensure that pupils are not abusing drugs among illegal substances.

Minister Moyo said the violence that has been recorded in some schools is a product of drugs and substance abuse and the nation should join forces in ensuring that it is not disruptive to the education sector.

“Sometimes it (bullying) is a manifestation of drugs and substance abuse, although not widespread. We are aware some of our learners, especially senior learners — Form Three, Form Fours — are involved in bullying.

“In Bulawayo, we have had students involved in street fights and that is a manifestation of children that are subjected to drugs and substance abuse,” said Minister Moyo.

“We are dealing with that, even our President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, is saying that drugs and substance abuse must be eradicated and everyone must be a team player in dealing with that malpractice.”

-@nqotshili