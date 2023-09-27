Form two pupil sexually abuses Form one learner following a drinking spree at school

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A FORM one pupil was sexually abused by a form two pupil who was intoxicated after drinking beer with other pupils during break time.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred on Monday at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare.

Police appealed to school authorities to monitor students to avoid such incidents from occurring.

“The ZRP is concerned with reports of students who are drinking beer at school premises and urges school authorities to monitor the students even when they are at break or lunch at school grounds.”

“On 25/09/23 a Form One female student was sexually abused by a Form Two male student following a beer drinking spree with other students during break time at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare,” reads the statement.