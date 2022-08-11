Former Amakorokoza lead actor, AK returns to Zimbabwe

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER Amakorokoza lead actor Bhekilizwe Ndlovu, best known for his role as AK in the hit 2002 drama, has returned to Zimbabwe after 13 years in South Africa.

Ndlovu, who seems to have diverted his life from art, told Chronicle Showbiz that he has taken up a senior position at a company in Harare.

“So, I came back to take up a senior job with a property management and development organisation in Harare. It was an offer I couldn’t resist,” said Ndlovu.

He said he had no idea that he would find himself back home.

“I believe in planning, but things don’t always go according to plan and take a life of their own. When the year started, I had no idea that I’d be back home, but here I am and I’m really liking it. The time to come back home had come. I was born here, grew up here and I’m attached to this place, the people of Zimbabwe, and everything about Zimbabwe.”

Reflecting on his stay in South Africa, he said he enjoyed being there and exploring different roles.

“I had a great and enriching working time in South Africa. I left Zimbabwe in 2009 to do a Master’s degree in Applied Drama. My first job was at Themba Interactive that specialised in transformation work in prisons. I was a behavioural change facilitator and later worked as the operations manager for the same project. This was deep and transformative work for both the facilitator and participants. It was very enriching.

“I then moved to the Free State in Viljoenskroon to run an arts-based children’s charity as a regional manager. While there, I was also working as a sessional lecturer at Wits,” he said.

Ndlovu said in 2017, he moved into the corporate world.

“In 2017, I moved back to Johannesburg to take up the position of bridging manager with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator. This took me back to the corporate world because it was a work readiness programme for entry-level jobs. It was another great and enriching piece of work.

“While doing this work, I was inspired to write a book called Sh*t Consciousness that I launched in November last year.”

He said he will relaunch the book in Bulawayo next week Saturday so as to cater for the local market.

While in South Africa, Ndlovu managed to stage one drama.

Asked if he would return to the small screen, the much-celebrated and talented actor said acting has always been his side job.

“Art has always been an additional job, something that I loved to do since childhood that’s why I went on to study it so that I can enjoy it. But, it has never been a full-time job for me as I’m a Human Resource practitioner above all,” Ndlovu said. – @SeehYvonne