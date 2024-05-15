Former Black Stars captain Gyan pays courtesy call on President Mnangagwa
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
FORMER Ghana national football team captain and striker, Asamoah Gyan, paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Wednesday.
In a post on X, President Mnangagwa shared a picture of him and the former Black Stars player shaking hands as he was being handed Gyan’s iconic number 3 national team football jersey.
The President captioned the picture saying: “It was an honour to receive Asamoah Gyan at State House today. His remarkable career and leadership on the field have inspired millions across Africa. We discussed the power of sports in uniting nations and promoting youth development.”
