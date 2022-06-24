Former Bosso boss co-opted into Zifa board

Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has been co-opted into the Zifa board following an executive meeting held in Harare on Friday.

The meeting marked the first time Zifa acting-president Gift Banda and his colleagues Sugar Chagonda, Farai Jere and Barbara Chikosi met as a board following the lifting of their suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Mhlophe was brought on board together with Martin Kweza and Alois Masepe.

The meeting also saw Chikosi assuming the role of referees’ committee chairperson, replacing Brighton Malandule whose mandate was revoked on April 23.

Other resolutions from Friday’s meeting include the association embarking on an internal process to deal with Joseph Mamutse’s continued absence from work.

The association has also requested a report from the constitutional review committee while also resolving to pay a courtesy call on all former Zifa presidents.

The forensic audit will continue with full support from the executive committee and its findings will be publicised once the exercise is complete.