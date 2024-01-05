Former Bosso defender joins Chiefs

Innocent Kurira

FORMER Highlanders defender Charlton Siamalonga has joined Bulawayo Chiefs from Premiership new boys Arenel FC.

The defender was a vital cog in Arenel winning the Southern Region Division One League last season, without a loss.

His performances caught the eye of the Chiefs who have made a move for the defender.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise since Arenel administrator Juma Phiri could neither deny nor confirm the update but said they were in the process of engaging all their players from last season to stay with the club.

“We are talking with all the boys in the hope of not losing them to other teams and we are hopeful we will retain our key players,” said Phiri.

For Chiefs, the transfer- window is set to be a busy one as they hope to keep their best talent from last season.

Key players Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda and Billy Vheremu are all linked with moves away from the club.

Of the trio, only Chirinda has pledged his loyalty to Chiefs while out of contract Msebe is believed to be on his way to Chicken Inn.

Vheremu is said to have agreed terms with Simba Bhora.

Chiefs are set to be under the tutelage of Thulani Sibanda this season having parted ways with Johanisi Nhumwa.

Former champions FC Platinum have also been busy in the market managing to get the signatures of Mbongeni Ndlovu and midfielder Brighton Mhanhire. FC Platinum have also lost Perfect Chikwende who will turn out for Simba Bhora.

Manica Diamonds have also lured Kudzanai Dhemere into their ranks.

The Gamecocks have settled for Hwange captain Kelly Shiyandindi and striker Brighton Makopa.

The 2015 league champions are set to have veteran gaffer Joey “Mafero” Antipas bounce back to their technical bench come 2024.

The club has reportedly decided to part ways with Prince Matore and Farai Tawarechera.

-@innocentskizoe