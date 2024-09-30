Former Bosso juniors manager tombstone unveiled

Online Reporter

FORMER Highlanders juniors’ manager Glen Jeeza Sithole’s tombstone was unveiled at Stanmore on Saturday with legendary Highlanders and Zimbabwe winger Madinda Ndlovu amanong attendees.

Sithole saved at Highlanders with the late Benjamin Moyo and Simms Mukorongo having been appointed by chairman Roger Muhlwa in 1998.

Prior to his appointment he was among the club’s volunteers for various tasks including carrying players.

Sithole was a member of the darts club members. Alongside Ali Dube once upon a time a Highlanders juniors coach whose history dates back to around 1974, they were well known for their love of Mbaqanga music introducing new releases at the Clubhouse, new hits from the Soul Brothers, Thisha, Super Tens and Imitshotshovu.

Always smartly dressed in viscose shirts, they were a spectacle of their own at the rear end of the Clubhouse.

His daughter, Sithokozile said all went well at the function and mentioned that Madinda who is also an uncle within the family was in attendance among those with ties with the great club.

“All went according to plan. We had Madinda as well at the event,” said Sithokozile.

Jeeza loved his motor mechanics, Lion lager, Highlanders, Soul Brothers and smartness and never hesitated to spend on a junior player or the whole age-group.

Boys like Honour Gombami, Gilbert Banda and Giggs Sakutukwa are among some of the juniors to rise to prominence during his tenure at Bosso.

He died on 29 June 2007.

