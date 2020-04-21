Former boxer builds ‘empire’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe lightweight and middleweight boxing champion Mordecai Donga has started building his “empire” by establishing a security and private investigations company.

Donga, a trained lawyer, who is also working towards attaining a doctorate, said he is directing his focus on expanding his businesses after being let down by ex-WBC Silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi, who pulled out from last December’s fight.

Manyuchi pulled out from what would have been Donga’s comeback fight 10 days before the non-title bill.

Donga took a dig at Manyuchi, calling him a “chicken” for pulling the plug on their clash.

Despite pursuing his security and private investigations company, Donga said he will not be lost to boxing and will promote fights through his Big Fish Boxing Promotions.

“After that Manyuchi setback, in as much as I was disappointed, I think it was the fans that were most disappointed because the fight didn’t happen. I had to move on and decided to direct my energy on my businesses.

“There comes a time as a sportsperson where you have to plan for the future and I’ve set up two business wings outside boxing, the Special Force Security Services that already guards premises in Bulawayo, Gwanda and Beitbridge. The other one is the Ludvonga Private Investigators, where we investigate insurance fraud, cases of infidelity, employment fraud to check if employees didn’t use fraudulent papers to get a job. We also have internal systems investigations to check if company systems are working well and make proposals and forensic audits investigations. Presently we employ 50 people and hope to grow,” Donga said.

He could not commit to when he will make a comeback.

“I’ll try to organise matches for local boxers, activating my links in Namibia where most professional fights in the region are taking place. In the past I facilitated for professional fights through Big Fish Boxing Promotions and my desire is to see youngsters coming from Bulawayo getting breakthroughs,” said Donga. — @ZililoR