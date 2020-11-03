Former Bulawayo Publicity Association director dies

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Publicity Association (BPA) director Mrs Valerie Bell has died.

She died this morning at Edith Duly Old People’s Home in Bulawayo.

Speaking by telephone, BPA director Mr Moreblessings Tshuma confirmed the death of Mrs Bell.

“I can confirm the passing on of Mrs Bell. It happened this morning at Edith Duly Old People’s Home where she has been staying,” he said.

Mrs Bell retired from retired from the BPA last year.

“She has not been good in terms of her health; she’s been on and off and has not been well for the past week or two,” said Mr Tshuma.

