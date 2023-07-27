Former Chikwata chairman dies

innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe Saints FC chairman Eliot Manduna (70) collapsed and died at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements are still to be concluded.

Chauya Chikwata was demoted two times in 2004 and 2006.

In 2007 a new executive led by seasoned administrator Manduna was elected into office.

He served for a number of years.

John Nyumbu who played for Zimbabwe Saints and was also a close friend to Manduna said the deceased was a jovial character.

“The man just enjoyed having a laugh. Even when he wanted to share a joke, he would have already broken into laughter. His passing on is sad because he was one person who was eager to see the revival of Zimbabwe Saints. He loved this club. It is now up to us to make sure the Zimbabwe Saints legacy lives on,” said Nyumbu.

Zimbabwe Saints board vice-chairman Ishmael Kaguru said very few loved the club like Manduna.

“We are talking of someone who had a deep relationship with this club. This is someone who would drop anything they were doing to attend Zimbabwe Saints business.

He did not mind getting into his open pocket to fund club business. He has left us with a challenge to make sure the club does not collapse and we have to collectively work towards that,” said Kaguru.

Club legend Gibson Homela said: “Even in our recent efforts to revive this club, he has been assisting us. He is a big loss to the Saints family.”

Ugly fights for the ownership of Zimbabwe Saints have in the past jeopardised the revival of the yester year giant of Zimbabwean football.

In fact, the battle for the control of the club at one time went all the way to the Bulawayo High Court. Chauya Chikwata, relegated from the Premier League in 2011, were thrown out of Division One in 2014 for failing to pay $2 500 in affiliation fees.

They were on the sidelines before registering in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two League in 2015 where they finished 13th.

Zimbabwe Saints’ manoeuvres to play in Division One in 2016 hit a brick wall after they failed to raise funds to acquire the Quelaton franchise, which had been surrendered by Nust.

Chikwata last played in the Premier Soccer League in 2011 after buying Chitungwiza-based Eagles’ franchise at the behest of businessman Felix Dzumbunu following their relegation to the lower league in 2006.

“Chauya Chikwata” was arguably one of the best teams in the 1970s and early 1990s.

Famous for its youth development, the club has been home to some of the finest footballers to ever grace the national scene such as Joseph Machingura, Agent Sawu, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Ronald Sibanda, Henry McKop, Ephraim Chawanda, Gibson Homela, John Sibanda, Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo, Andrew Kadengu, William Sibanda and Steve Kwashi.

The most famous class of 1988 coached by Roy Baretto went on a 23-game unbeaten streak to capture the league Championship in style. They were also losing semi-finalists of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Club Championships in 1987.

Chikwata played in the CAF Club Champions Cup in 1989 and was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

