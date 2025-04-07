Former Chronicle journalist dies

Chronicle Writer

VETERAN journalist and former Chronicle reporter, Herbert Mutugwi, has died.

He was 58.

Mr Ray Mungoshi, executive secretary of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) announced the sad news in a statement on Monday.

He said the veteran journalist collapsed and died at the New Ziana offices in Harare yesterday.

Mutugwi cut his teeth in the journalism fraternity when he joined Chronicle as a cadet reporter in 1987 before he was promoted to the position of Assistant News Editor in 1992.

In 1997 he assumed the role of News Editor at Manica Post before joining the Community Newspapers Group (New Ziana) as Editor of the Nehanda Guardian in Bindura in 2010.

He later edited the Masvingo Star and was transferred to Harare to strengthen the New Ziana news agency as a Senior Editor.

“The Board of Trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, along with management and staff, extend our heartfelt condolences to Hebert’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Mr Mungoshi.

“Hebert was a valuable member of our team and played a crucial role in the revival efforts of New Ziana. His experience, expertise, and unparalleled ability to mentor young reporters will be deeply missed.

“We have lost a true champion of journalism. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.