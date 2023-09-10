Former Clerk of Parliament, Austin Zvoma dies
FORMER Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma has died.
His son, Mr Ian Zvoma confirmed the death of his father this morning on X (formerly Twitter):
“Rest in peace Chikonamombe. Our last conversation was about Liverpool and Manchester United. The one thing we never agreed on. You fought a good fight and the Zvoma clan will miss you dearly. They will remember the name AUSTIN Zvoma.”
Zvoma retired as Clerk of Parliament in November 2014, after serving for 25-years.
More to follow…
