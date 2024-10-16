Former footballer who declared himself a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo begins new career as a PORNSTAR… and co-star says he is ‘like a lion’ in bed

Former footballer Fabio Paim recently made his debut in the pornographic film industry and he has been described as a ‘lion’ in bed by one of his co-stars.

Fabio Paim – who spent a brief loan spell at Chelsea in 2008 but only played for the London club’s reserves – began his football career at Sporting Lisbon, where he was team-mates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ex-winger Paim made headlines last year after suggesting that he was more talented than Ronaldo and than he would have won a Ballon d’Or if only he had ‘half’ of the Real Madrid legend’s brain.

Speaking on the podcast hosted by PT Clipes, Paim said: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo should offer me one of his Ballon d’Ors. I went to Sporting when I was seven years old, I grew up there.

‘They were years of glory in which I won everything I could. I didn’t reach where I could have reached, but I marked a generation. If people don’t forget it’s because I marked them

‘I said when I was happy that I thought Cristiano Ronaldo could offer me a Ballon d’Or. But it was with humility. If I had half of Cristiano’s head, it wouldn’t be him and Messi.

‘It would be me, him and Messi and maybe he wouldn’t have won the Ballon d’Ors that he has. Maybe one of them was mine.’

Ronaldo hit back with a savage response, writing on Instagram: ‘Wtf??? Who is this guy?’

But an actress who starred alongside Paim in his first porn movie was much more complimentary about the 36-year-old’s talent.

Diana Melancia (pictured, left, in the Instagram post below), one of two women who performed alongside Paim in a sex tape that went on sale overnight for £65 on Telegram, was quoted by The Sun as saying: ‘We thought he was going to be nervous and it wouldn’t work out – but Fabio turned out to be a lion.

‘He was good at football and he is good at porn. He’s going to be a success. I hope this film is the first of many with Paim.’

Paim added: ‘It’s difficult being in front of the cameras but I did it and I think I have got talent for this.

‘I got a lot of pleasure and made two dreams come true, making the film and being with two spectacular women.’

Paim was accused of rape in 2012 and again in 2015, but neither case led to a trial.

He was then arrested in 2019 on suspicion of drugs trafficking. Paim was remanded in prison following a court appearance but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

Paim represented Portugal at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels but he never featured for the senior national team. SOURCE: Dailymail