Former Gwanda State University acting VC dies

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

FORMER Gwanda State University (GSU) acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo, has died following a short illness.

Prof Mlilo died at her home in Bulawayo on Saturday and burial arrangements were yet to be finalised yesterday.

Her twin, Mrs Ntombizami Ndlovu, confirmed her sister’s death from the Mlilo residence in Killarney suburb where a funeral wake is being held.

“Yes, she was ill for a short time. She was admitted to hospital on July 14 and she came home, but I can’t remember the date.

“She then passed on Saturday in the house. But we have not finalized anything because we are expecting her last born to be here today or tomorrow. Thereafter, we will start making burial arrangements,” said Mrs Ndlovu. She described her sister as a perfectionist who was not easily shaken.

“She was very focused when her mind was made up. It was difficult for one to crack it, but I could. She had a very strong character and was hard-working.

“If she set her mind to doing something she would do it to the best of her ability and we can say she was a perfectionist. If you give her a task, she will make sure it is done,” she said.

President Mnangagwa appointed Prof Mlilo as acting Vice Chancellor for GSU in 2019, becoming one of the trail-brazing women to lead institutions of higher learning.

She is credited for the relocation of GSU to the Epoch Mine satellite campus.

Prof Mlilo had also served as a council member for the National University of Science and Technology.

She is survived by her husband, Mr Peter Mlilo and two children Zangelo and Bubelo Mlilo.

[email protected]