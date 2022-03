Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Former Hwange Football Club treasurer and acting chairman Lovemore Sibanda has died.

He was 63.

Sibanda died at his Romney Park House in Bulawayo just after midnight Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest while sleeping on his bed.

He was diabetic.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 22 Constable Avenue, Romney Park.

More details follow…