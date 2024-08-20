Former information director Chamboko dies

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

FORMER senior Government official in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Mr Alois Chamboko, has died following a short illness.

He was 70.

Mr Chamboko, who died in Gwanda on Sunday, retired as a director for rural communications in the ministry in 2019.

His eldest son, Mr Samuel Chamboko, confirmed the death and described his father as a man who was dedicated to principle, a grandfather and great-grandfather. He said the late senior civil servant will be buried at Machokoto Village, Maranda in Mwenezi District on Thursday.

Mr Chamboko was born on August 4, 1954 in Chivi. He was educated at St Simon Zhara and Mucheke Secondary School.

He Joined the civil service in 1974 in the then District Commissioner’s office. In 1979 he moved to the Ministry of Information’s mobile cinema unit before joining the then Zimbabwe Information Service (ZIS) as a district information officer (DIO) for Beitbridge.

He rose through the ranks within the ministry retiring in 2019 as director responsible for rural communications.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pauline, three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.