Former Kalawa Jazmee musician, Jaycee Rapaddict, opens up about healing power of music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Rapper, Jaycee Rapaddict, born Sindiso Moyo from Filabusi, has opened up about the profound experiences that have shaped his musical journey.

Reflecting on the difficult period following his mother’s passing during his formative years, Jaycee shared the emotional challenges he faced. “The death of my mum in 20o3 left me with open wounds and a broken heart. I was young, so I didn’t know what depression was, but I was in a bad space. Living with my stepmother gave me no chance to speak to my father, so really, music became my friend.

“I used it as a tool to express how I feel. Even though at the time I had no fan base as such, singing to a few of my friends helped. They would enjoy it and think it’s just music, but to me, I was telling my daily stories,” he said.

Recounting his musical journey, Jaycee Rapaddict, a former Kalawa Jazmee artiste, revealed that he started writing songs in 2004 and professionally released music in 2013. His breakthrough came with working with the late Mjokes (Kalawa Jazmee), marking a significant moment in his career.

Discussing his songwriting process, Jaycee explained, “The people I meet in the streets influence most of my songs. Currently, I would say I’m more versatile. I’ve never sat down and started writing a song; it usually comes, and I jump and go to the studio.

“Before I get to the studio, everything will be in my head; the pen and paper will just be for putting it together in order.”

Reflecting on the purpose of his music, he emphasised that people should not pursue music for fame and money.

“If you do it with the wrong intentions, it can destroy you as time goes on. Be careful of your intentions before pursuing this music thing,” warned Jaycee Rapaddict.

Looking ahead, Jaycee Rapaddict shared his aspirations for the future, stating, “This year, I plan to make sure that I perform. I just want to be visible and introduce myself in places I’ve never been. It’s more of going to the people and more collaborations this year,” he said. – @TashaMutsiba