Former Minister Angeline Masuku’s stolen car recovered, suspect arrested

A STOLEN Isuzu Twin Cab belonging to ZANU-PF Council of Elders’ member and former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Angeline Masuku, has been recovered after being missing for over two years.

The suspect, Enock Marange, a notorious car thief already serving time at Khami Prison for a car theft case in Botswana, has been arrested in connection with the theft. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The vehicle was stolen on September 7, 2022, from Cde Masuku’s driver, Mr Petros Moyo, in Cowdray Park suburb. The theft occurred near an area popularly known as Caravan around 7 PM.

Recalling the ordeal, Mr Moyo said he was attacked by two machete-wielding men while walking home through a bushy area after parking the vehicle.

“I had a broom with me and tried to defend myself by swinging it at the man in front of me. However, one of the suspects tripped me, causing me to fall. They continued attacking me with machetes while demanding the car keys,” he said.

Mr Moyo lost consciousness during the attack, after which the suspects fled with the vehicle. He regained consciousness and was assisted by a Good Samaritan, who took him to the police station to report the incident. He was later admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital, where he spent six days recovering.

Detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) in Harare and Bulawayo collaborated to recover the stolen vehicle. The individual found with the car in Harare claimed to have purchased it from someone else.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Marange, who initially denied knowledge of the theft, claiming he could not recall who sold him the car. However, upon seeing a picture of a wanted suspect at the police station, Marange changed his story, implicating the individual in the theft.

