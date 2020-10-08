Former minister Goche arrested over stock theft

08 Oct, 2020
0 Comments
Former minister Goche arrested over stock theft Nicholas Goche

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

FORMER Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Nicholas Tasunungurwa Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development in the old dispensation.

