Former National Art Gallery director relishes two-year-tenure

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BUTHOLEZWE Kgosi Nyathi, the former National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo regional director whose two-year tenure came to an end last week, has said it was an honour to serve the nation and Bulawayo as part of efforts to market the arts sector to the international market.

The arts guru who is historian, Pathisa Nyathi’s son, took over the gallery’s hot seat in May 2019 after having served as Amagugu International Heritage Centre programmes manager.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with him last week as he was packing his belongings and he took time to share his experience at the gallery.

“As a proud son of historian Pathisa Nyathi, I’m very comfortable in the arts sector to an extent that when the opportunity to serve at the gallery was presented to me, I decided to give it a try without hesitation.

“When we talk of arts institutions in the city, the art gallery is the centre and it’s an honour to have served here,” said Nyathi.

He said during his tenure, he set targets although some of them did not materialise because of the country’s economic challenges.

“Success and satisfaction are moving targets. Generally, I’m satisfied with the job I did in the two years I served as regional director. For some, it might look like a very short period, but those who were following what we’ve been doing over the two years will appreciate.

“The main highlight was renovating this place. I remember after being appointed, it was made very clear to me that of all the things I was supposed to do, I needed to be seized with fixing this space.

“The place was dilapidated from the roofing to the paint and there was no disability ramp. I’m glad that we fixed every space from the outside to inside and our exhibition space now meets international standards.”

During his tenure and interaction with artists, Nyathi said he noted the need for the city’s artists to grow their art.

He said the city’s artists should appreciate that trying one’s art in other cities or countries is not submitting to failure but is in fact a breakthrough in an industry that does not allow baby-behaviour tendencies.

“To me, the biggest lesson was the power of geographical location. Yes, you may be based in Bulawayo and derive your inspiration in Bulawayo, but if you want to live off your art, you may have to venture out.

“I know the issue of geographical location has been said a number of times, but we recently took a resident artist at the gallery, Ishmael Nsingo to Cape Town on a month resident visit working with Greatmore Studios. It gave him the opportunity to meet an art collector and these are people who buy art and they can sell it later in life. They take a gamble on you and when you make it in the future, be it 20 years or so, they then sell your art when you become big,” said Nyathi.

He said the chances of meeting such people in Bulawayo, be it in the visual arts or arts in general are second to none.

Nyathi however said this does not mean artists from the city should relocate, but they should have a feel of other places for a while and then come back and fully make their art known in their hometown.

“The issue of one making a mark for themselves may require going to a new place for about three months selling their art. It’s just like groups such as Insingizi that have made a name by going out of the country. If they were still glued here, they might not have been the great artistes that they are today,” said Nyathi.

He bemoaned the attitude of many artists who were not trying out new avenues which he said is to blame for their failure to make a living from art.

“It’s impossible here to see an artist making a livelihood from art, paying rent, school fees and other such basics. It’s not enough that you just want to be included because you are from Bulawayo. It has to make monetary sense and future creatives need to understand this,” said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, Silenkosi Moyo has been appointed the acting regional director. Moyo who has served as the gallery administrator since 2007, holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Solusi University, Bsc honours in Administration from the University of Zimbabwe and an Executive Diploma in NGO governance & development from the Centre for Development Studies. — @mthabisi_mthire