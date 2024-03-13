Former police Commissioner’s wife jailed for kidnapping infant

Midlands Bureau

GWERU Provincial magistrate Ms Beaulity Dube has sentenced Sakhile Tanyanyiwa ( 34) wife of former Police Commissioner Mekia Tanyanyiwa to 18 months in prison for kidnapping a two-month-old infant.

Sakhile appeared before Ms Dube facing one count of kidnapping

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ms Dube sentences Sakhile to 18 months in prison and suspended six months of the sentence.

Sakhile will therefore serve 12 months effective.

It was the State case that on Friday last week the infant’s mother was returning from Gweru Provincial Hospital after collecting her baby’s birth record.

She was offered a lift by Sakhile, who was accompanied by two other people in a white Toyota Aqua, registration number AFW 6208.

The group made a stopover at 6247 South View, where Sakhile asked the mother to disembark from the vehicle.

As she did so, the car sped off towards the Gweru – Bulawayo highway with her baby inside.

The incident was promptly reported to the police.

Sakhile took the child home, claiming to her husband that she had given birth.

However, her husband doubted her story, especially after hearing news of a baby being snatched in Gweru.

Mekia took the baby to CID Gweru before Sakhile handed herself to the police.