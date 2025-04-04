Former POSB CEO Kandlela hailed for transforming bank

Business Writer

The late former POSB chief executive officer, Mr Admore Kandlela, who was laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery on Friday, March 28, 2025, has been hailed for his visionary leadership and dedication, which left an indelible mark on the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB).

The POSB family and the broader community gathered to honour and celebrate the life of Mr Kandlela, who passed away on March 25, and was laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery.

The burial was attended by colleagues in the financial services sector, friends and family members.

In a speech at the burial, POSB CEO, Mr Garainashe Changunda, highlighted the profound impact Mr Kandlela had on POSB and the financial services sector in Zimbabwe.

Mr Kandlela’s tenure at POSB began in October 2003 and he retired in October 2022 after nearly two decades of transformative leadership.

He was mandated to transform the bank from a mere postal savings bank to the commercial bank that POSB is today.

“Mr Kandlela’s contributions extend far beyond the walls of POSB. He leaves behind an enduring legacy that has profoundly impacted the entire Zimbabwean financial services sector.

“Our nation, and the banking industry in particular, has lost a visionary leader, a man of unwavering principle, known for his adherence to policy, respect for authority, and keen analytical mind.

“His influence is a source of inspiration, a beacon guiding us forward,” said Mr Changunda.

Under Mr Kandlela’s guidance, POSB achieved significant milestones, including the establishment of a comprehensive network of the bank’s service centres across all provinces, the creation of an extensive agency network, and the integration of modern technologies and digital platforms.

His visionary leadership helped POSB become a leading provider of sustainable and impactful financial services in Zimbabwe.

The POSB family and the financial services sector at large expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of Mr Kandlela. Mr Changunda added: “His presence resonated with warmth and wisdom, fostering a spirit of unity and purpose.

“Tinonzwa moyo yedu kurwadziwa nekurasikirwa kwataita naVaKandlela (We feel the deep pain of our hearts).

“His legacy of innovation, integrity, and compassion will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication will inspire ongoing efforts to transform POSB and effectively serve its stakeholders,” he added.

Mr Kandlela is survived by wife, Kudakwashe and son, Admore Kandlela Junior.