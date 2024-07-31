Former Redcliff councillor dies

Michael Magoronga – [email protected]

Former Redcliff Town Councillor for Ward 5, Chamunorwa Foroma has died.

Cllr Foroma died in his sleep at his home in Rutendo suburb on Tuesday morning.

The late Foroma who was Ward 5 councillor during the 2013 to 2018 term on a Zanu-PF ticket, was a veteran educationist and businessman.

By the time of his death, he was the headmaster of Rutendo Primary School after having moved from Mafidhi-Mnangagwa Primary School.

A family member who declined to be named said: “On the day he woke up like any other normal day and took a bath and had his breakfast. He even wanted to go to work but his wife insisted that he stay at home since his blood pressure was a bit high. After being convinced, he took a nap and never woke up from the sleep,” said the family member.

Redcliff Town Clerk, Mr Gilson Chakauya described the late Foroma as a hardworking councillor who did a lot to transform lives with the Redcliff community.

“I remember very well how instrumental he was when we engaged the African Development Bank (AfDB) in trying to solve our water challenges. During that time, he was the chairperson of the works committee and to date we will forever cherish some of the projects he spearheaded like the refurbishment of the sewer lines and tower lights in the Redcliff community,” he said.

During his five year tenure in office, Cllr Foroma was a member of the Finance, Audit, Health and Works committees in which he played a pivotal role in service delivery within the community.

“Cllr Foroma played a pivotal role in ensuring that Redcliff thrives as a flourishing community by serving Council for one term 2013- 2018. He was committed to the betterment of Redcliff be it education, social and cultural enhancement as well as sustainable growth and development of Redcliff,” said Mr Chakauya.

Kwekwe District Schools Inspector, Mr Herbert Maziriri described the late Foroma as veteran educationists who had a penchant for nurturing and grooming others.

“This is a major blow to the education sector as he was one of the seasoned school heads in the district. He contributed a lot in the education sector including grooming other teachers and school heads. We are really at a loss,” he said.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.