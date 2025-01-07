Former senior Zimbabwe Government official survives vicious attack from pet Boerboel: I fought the dog calling upon God to save me…

Sikhumbuzo [email protected]

FORMER director in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister during the Government of National Unity, Ms Addelis Sibutha is lucky to be alive after she survived a vicious attack by her Boerboel dog in November last year.

The attack saw her spending 29 days at Mater Dei Hospital where she underwent four operations within 20 days as medical personnel at the health institution battled to save her life.

The procedures were successful as she walked out of the hospital in time to celebrate Christmas Day with her family.

Ms Sibutha, a former director at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, took to Facebook to share her miraculous survival story, which she said was all about God.

“On 23 November 2024, I was viciously attacked by our own Boer bulldog. I fought the dog calling upon God to save me. I suffered deep and severe lacerations and cuts on both arms, right leg, neck, ear and head. I went to the theatre for surgery four times in 20 days. I cannot thank God enough for sending His holy angels to be with me throughout this period,” said Ms Sibutha.

She is still recovering from the wounds and grafting surgery and continues to visit the doctor once a week.

“I am truly grateful to God, our Greatest physician, healer and restorer for saving and healing me. I have seen the Hand of God at work in my life. Will praise the Lord for the rest of my life,” she said.