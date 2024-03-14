Former “Studio 263” star Charity Dlodlo returns to theatre with gripping one-woman show

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Seasoned actress Charity Dlodlo is making a compelling comeback to Theatre in the Park in Harare with her solo performance titled “Once An Actress”.

The one-woman play, crafted by the former “Studio 263” actor, is set to premiere on Saturday evening.

Delving into themes of gender inequality and violence against women, the play offers a poignant exploration through the lens of an experienced and award-winning actress.

Dlodlo believes the production will catalyse meaningful dialogue and introspection on these critical issues.

“We hope that the play will ignite discussions and prompt reflection on these crucial issues,” Dlodlo said.

Having transitioned from a career in painting and design to acting, with a brief stint as a swimming coach, Dlodlo’s versatility is evident. Her iconic role as Mai Madziva in the popular soapie “Studio 263” catapulted her into the limelight, marking the beginning of her illustrious acting career.

In addition to her memorable role in “Studio 263”, Dlodlo has graced various productions, including “Sinners”, “365”, Mitambo International Theatre Festival and “Chipo the Gift”. Her talent shines through in diverse roles across stage and screen, including notable appearances in “Legacies”, “The Zimbabwe I Know” and “Pedyo Kure” among others.

In 2021, Dlodlo captivated audiences with her solo play, “Once an Actress”, written by Tony Layton and adapted and directed by Stanley Mambo.

