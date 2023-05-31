Former VP Mphoko’s matter deferred

Former VP Mphoko's matter deferred

The Chronicle

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate, Mr Stanford Mambanje has deferred to September 4 the matter in which former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is facing allegations of wrongly ordering the release of two top Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) officials.

Mphoko is charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly ordered the release of the former acting chief executive of Zinara Moses Juma, and former board member Davison Norupiri from Avondale Police Station in Harare after their arrest in 2016.

