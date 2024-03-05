Former Warriors and CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi joins Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

BUSTLING former Warriors and CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi has joined Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun.

The forward was previously in the books of Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown, a club he divorced with as an all-time top goal scorer.

Mushekwi joined his new paymasters as a free agent after his contract with Greentown had expired.

Yunnan Yukun was recently promoted from the Chinese second tier league.

