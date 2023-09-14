Former Warriors manager Rafik Adams in US$70k fraud storm

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe national men’s football team manager Rafik Adams is set to appear in court to face fraud charges involving over US$70 000 which he failed to pay for services that were rendered to him by a local businessman.

Mr Adams is being charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

According to court papers in possession of the Chronicle, Mr Adams failed to honour his contractual agreement with businessman Mr Benson Muneri where the former was supposed to pay the latter for the services of renovating his warehouse.

“On 10 November 2021, complainant Benson Muneri who is the Director of AHP Shop Fitters Private Limited entered into a contract with the accused person Rafik Adams representing A. Adams and Company to renovate the accused’s warehouse at corner Coventry and New Castle Road in Workington, Harare. The cost for renovations was agreed for US$465 146-95 and the payment was agreed to be made in instalments.

“Sometime in April 2021 to February 2022, the accused person would advise the complainant to raise acknowledgement receipt of the instalments due before he handed over the money and the accused would fulfil the agreement when the complainant wanted to be paid the outstanding balance of US$70 645,” reads part of the court papers.

“The complainant then went to the accused’s office to collect the outstanding balance and the accused person started to give false promises he later became evasive. The total prejudice is US$75 645 and nothing was recovered,” reads part of the court papers.

According to the court papers, Mr Adams is expected to appear at Harare Magistrates