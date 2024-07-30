Former Zambian Vice President visits President Mnangagwa

Online Writer

Harare, July 30, 2024 – In a diplomatic gesture, former Vice President of Zambia, Mr Enock Kavindele, paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, this afternoon.



Mr Kavindele, who served as the seventh Vice President of Zambia from 2001 to 2003, had the opportunity to meet President Mnangagwa during his tenure under former Presidents Frederick Chiluba and Levy Mwanawasa.



The visit is seen as a significant event, strengthening the diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia, two neighbouring countries with a shared history and close political and economic relationships.



As the two countries continue to navigate the evolving political and economic landscape in the region, this visit by Mr Kavindele is a positive gesture, fostering deeper understanding and potential collaboration between Zimbabwe and Zambia.